GSK, In Partnership With Schneider Electric, Agrees Virtual PPA With IGNIS To Power Operations Across Europe With Solar Energy

VPPA will add 200GWh of new green generation to the mainland Europe grid through two solar projects Power from the new solar sites will cover 50% of GSK's electricity consumption across Europe, contributing to the decarbonization of healthcare systems

MADRID, Spain, February 27, 2024 /3BL/ - Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) between global biopharma company GSK and IGNIS , a Spanish integrated renewable energy group. This agreement will facilitate the supply of 200 GWh of renewable electricity certificates per year, representing an estimated 72,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, from new solar sites to GSK sites across mainland Europe. Generating 200 GWh of renewable electricity is equivalent to powering approximately 32,900 European households for a year1.

GSK will fulfill approximately 50% of its total electricity demand in mainland Europe from the VPPA for 12 years, starting from mid-2026. GSK's footprint in mainland Europe includes 11 manufacturing sites, six R&D sites, as well as its commercial operations, employing around 24,000 people.

The two solar projects in central Spain will be constructed by IGNIS specifically for this VPPA, bringing additional renewable energy generation to the mainland European grid. Schneider Electric Sustainability Business managed the go-to-market strategy, conducted project evaluation of the bids received and advised during the PPA negotiation phase.

Healthcare systems globally account for roughly 5% of all emissions, with more than half of these emissions being created in manufacturing supply chains2. Renewable electricity deals like this are part of how GSK is working to deliver on its ambitious sustainability targets, and to reduce the environmental impact of developing and manufacturing medicines and vaccines.

GSK is committed to an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across all scopes by 2030 and a 90% reduction by 2045, from a 2020 baseline. This includes a commitment as part of the RE100 initiative to 100% imported renewable electricity by 2025 and 100% renewable electricity (imported and generated) by 2030. VPPAs are one way for companies to increase the use of renewable electricity, alongside onsite renewables and energy efficiency.

“It's clear that climate change is already having a negative impact on human health. That's why GSK is committed to achieving net zero impact on climate across our entire value chain to improve the health of the planet and help get ahead of disease,” said Regis Simard, President of Global Supply Chain at GSK.“This investment in renewable energy is a contribution towards our decarbonization goals, while also supporting business resilience by providing energy security and cost predictability in the long term.”

“This commitment to invest in new, additional, renewable energy capacity solidifies GSK's role in shaping a more sustainable future for the healthcare sector across Europe,” said Santiago Bordiú, CEO of Asset and Energy Management at IGNIS.“We are thrilled to announce this agreement, where GSK goes beyond purchasing energy certificates and actively supports the addition of new green power generation, and IGNIS strengthens its role as a key integrated energy player pushing the energy transition globally.”

“We are proud to support this transformative agreement between IGNIS and GSK, which is a major step forward in advancing GSK's initiatives to reduce the environmental footprint associated with pharmaceutical manufacturing,” said John Powers, Vice President, Global Renewables at Schneider Electric.

Alongside this commitment to renewable electricity in its operations, GSK through Energize , a program to increase the adoption of renewable electricity within the supply chain, is enabling its suppliers to take action to reduce their emissions. The program has 20 sponsor companies from the pharmaceutical sector, with 560 registered suppliers who can access a renewable energy educational platform and can elect to aggregate their electricity demand to have access to more impactful renewable energy options like the VPPA announced above.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On .

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency .

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies . We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.

About IGNIS

IGNIS is an integrated energy company, vertically integrated in the renewables sector and innovative energy solutions. Since its creation in 2015, IGNIS has been involved in the development of a portfolio of more than 20 GW of renewable projects in Europe, USA, Latin America and Asia. IGNIS currently manages a portfolio of around 6 GW of different generation technologies and offers customized and innovative energy solutions to industrial and SME clients.

1 Based on an average annual personal electricity consumption of 6.07 MWh

2