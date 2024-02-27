(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ramadan Majlis Returns To Dubai World Trade Centre









One of the largest Ramadan venues in the city is back from Friday 15 March, creating exquisite cuisine and memorable experiences for iftar and suhoor With DWTC's award-winning hospitality team, families and large groups can avail tailored menus and packages





Dubai, UAE – 27 February 2024: With Ramadan only two weeks away, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will once again open its doors to its grand Majlis where guests will be able to experience its much-loved iftar and suhoor during the Holy Month.





Launching on Friday 15 March, and running through until Eid, one of the city's much-loved Ramadan destinations, The Majlis at DWTC has long been an annual gathering place for families, friends, and colleagues to break their fast and create memorable moments, for two decades. This year, guests can look forward to an eclectic selection of cuisine including traditional Ramadan dishes, exquisite la carte menus, and international favourites - all prepared by DWTC's team of award-winning chefs.





'Ramadan is not just a time of spiritual introspection, but a season that fosters unity and cherished connections. The Majlis serves as a beacon of togetherness, drawing guests of all cultures, families, friends, and colleagues into its warm embrace year after year. With its unique atmosphere and diverse cuisine, it stands as a testament to our commitment to creating unforgettable moments for all. As we eagerly anticipate the arrival of this blessed month, we extend a heartfelt welcome to all to join us in celebrating the beauty of Ramadan at our beloved venue,” said Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, EVP, Venue Services Management, DWTC.





Dubai World Trade Centre remains committed to giving back to those in need. Each year, The Majlis at DWTC collaborates with Tarahum Charity Foundation and UAE Food Bank to distribute more than 6,000 meals to communities in need across the city, and in the spirit of the Year of Sustainability, also supports the UAE Government's mission of eliminating food waste.





Iftar at The Majlis at DWTC

Each evening, The Majlis serves a selection of seasonal favourites, international flavours, and delectable dishes prepared at live cooking stations. Must-try menus include Middle Eastern classics and signature Emirati dishes, such as the show-stopping ouzi centrepiece, thareed (lamb stew) and sweet delicacy of luqaimat (date syrup-drizzled doughnuts).

As well as sumptuous savouries, there's a chance for guests to enjoy a variety of Ramadan sweets and desserts, including The Majlis' famous date pudding. Iftar is priced at AED 215 for adults, and AED 95 for children with sittings from sunset to 8:30pm.







Suhoor at The Majlis at DWTC

Comfortable lounge seating and festive dcor create a welcoming ambience at Suhoor, with a choice of more than 70 la carte dishes, a vast selection of shisha, and specialty beverages. Groups of eight or more can pre-book comfortable sofa set-ups, and larger groups of up to 12 can reserve a private Majlis, while VIP Majlises accommodate up to 24 guests. To ensure availability, sofa reservations can be made online at majlis, and come with a minimum spend of AED 140 per person from 9pm to 3am on Sunday to Thursday, and until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays. Guests can also enjoy complimentary parking at the Exhibition Street Multi-Story parking.





Corporate Bookings & Catering

As well as welcoming guests to The Majlis, DWTC's award-winning team can tailor unforgettable experiences to delight every guest, for any occasion, from intimate gatherings to large-scale feasts throughout Ramadan and beyond. Bespoke events and menus, as well as dcor and tableware can be perfectly tailored by DWTC's dedicated team and catering experts. Offsite catering services are also available for corporate events and private banquets. Paid parking options close to the venue include Exhibition Plaza opposite the Ibis Hotel and VIP parking at Saeed Hall 3.





Reservations for The Majlis at DWTC are highly recommended, with walk-ins accommodated subject to availability. In the spirit of the season, guests are requested to dress respectfully with legs and shoulders covered.





For more information and bookings, visit