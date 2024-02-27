Jordan And EBRD Discuss Enhancing Economic Cooperation And Investment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra) -- Jordan's Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Touqan, met with Jurgen Rigterink, First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), to discuss the bank's operations and potential investment opportunities in Jordan.During the meeting, Touqan highlighted the positive impact of EBRD's investments in Jordan, emphasizing the need for continued support and concessional financing to further enhance the cooperation between Jordan and the bank.The talks covered Jordan's economic performance, detailing the implementation of its economic modernization vision and the ongoing reforms across various sectors. Touqan pointed out the EBRD's critical role in achieving Jordan's economic objectives by funding development and investment projects in priority areas.The discussion also explored future cooperation opportunities in sectors such as water and sanitation, transportation, social infrastructure, industries, tourism, green energy, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises. Special attention was given to the potential expansion of the EBRD's investment in the private sector and projects within the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.Touqan thanked the EBRD for its commitment to Jordan's strategic projects, including the water transport and desalination project from Aqaba to Amman, highlighting its significance for the country's water security.Rigterink reaffirmed the EBRD's support for Jordan, focusing on investments that can promote economic growth and job creation within the kingdom.The EBRD has been active in Jordan since 2012, with its investment portfolio reaching approximately 2 billion euros in various sectors, including renewable energy, pharmaceutical industries, and support for small and medium enterprises, with over 55 percent of financing directed towards the private sector.