First Ritchie Bros. auction of 2024 offers premium construction and mining equipment

(MENAFN- IHC) Global asset management and disposition company, Ritchie Bros., is preparing for its first scheduled auction of 2024, which promises to have a large and diverse selection of used and unused heavy equipment for sale at unreserved prices. Taking place March 5-6, 2024, the auction will feature 964 items, which will be sold to the highest bidder during the two-day auction.



March’s auction features machinery used in industries, such as mining, oil and gas, construction, and transportation. Highlights include:



• 2022 Dressta TD25M Crawler Dozer (Unused) (2 available)

• 2018 Cat 374FL Tracked Excavator (2 available)

• 2019 Cat 980M Wheel Loader

• 2018 Cat 745 Articulated Dump Truck

• Komatsu PC450-8N1 Tracked Excavator



Hydraulic excavators of various sizes have remained a popular item for the upcoming auction, with more than 50 available to buy, including premium brands such as Cat and Komatsu.



Shirin Bazargan, Regional Operations Manager at Ritchie Bros., said the auction will also feature many pristine items. “In addition to high-quality used items, bidders at March’s auction will also be able to buy mint condition and unused equipment, all at unreserved prices, so this really is a great opportunity for fleet managers and operators to get a bargain. Among the unused items is a variety of dump trucks, excavators, motor graders, backhoe and wheel loaders, trailers, gen-sets and forklifts. Whatever you are looking for, there’s a good chance you are going to find it, and at a great price.”



Ahead of the auction, potential buyers and registered bidders can view all the equipment listed in the auction in person at Ritchie Bros.’ Jebel Ali yard from February 28, 2024, when bidding opens, until March 6, 2024. Registered bidders can enter Jebel Ali Free Zone through gates 7 and 8 without requiring a gate pass. Inspecting equipment for bidders who cannot visit Ritchie Bros.’ yard is also easier than ever with the recently launched 360-degree inspection feature on selected equipment available on Ritchie Bros.’ website.



Bazargan explained the benefits of the newly added feature, “While many of our bidders take the opportunity to visit our yard and inspect the equipment, this isn’t a practical option for everyone. Ritchie Bros.’ 360-degree inspection tool lets bidders virtually check the equipment from every angle from the comfort of their own home or office, giving them extra confidence when placing bids. Even if a 360-degree inspection is not available for the piece of equipment they are interested in, they will still have access to detailed inspection reports on our website, so they have all the information they need right at their fingertips.”



Once bidding opens, users of Ritchie Bros.’ online auction platform will be able to register their interest in items, make an offer and create a watchlist so they can track bids and activity on their selected items, ensuring they don’t miss the opportunity to place a more competitive bid.





