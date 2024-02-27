Army Inducts Indigenously Developed 46-Metre Long Modular Bridge

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, 27 Feb (IANS) The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said that it has inducted indigenously developed 46-meter Modular Bridge into the army.

The ministry said that the bridge is a mechanically launched single-span, fully decked 46-metre assault bridge.

“The 46-metre long Modular Bridge has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO. A total of 41 modular bridges at the cost of Rs 2,585 crore will be progressively inducted in the army over next four years,” the ministry said

On Tuesday the bridging system was formally handed over to the Army in the presence of Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande.

The ministry said that each set of the 'Modular Bridge' consists of seven carrier vehicles based on 8x8 Heavy Mobility Vehicles and two launcher vehicles based on 10x10 Heavy Mobility Vehicles.

“The bridge can be employed over various types of obstacles like canals and ditches with quick launching and retrieval capabilities. The equipment is highly mobile, versatile, rugged and capable of keeping pace with wheeled and tracked mechanized vehicles,” the ministry said.

The modular bridges will replace the manually launched Medium Girder Bridges (MGB) which are currently being used by the army. The indigenously designed and manufactured Modular bridges shall have many advantages over the MGB such as increased span, less time for construction and mechanical launching with retrieval capability.

The ministry said that the acquisition of these bridges not only enhances the army's operational effectiveness but also showcases India's growing prominence in defence technology and manufacturing.