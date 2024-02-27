Italy's Ansaldo Energia Inspects Largest Power Plant Built In Mingachevir

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Two turbines and two generators manufactured by Italian company
Ansaldo Energia have already been brought and installed at the new
power plant under construction in Mingachevir, Azernews reports, citing "Azerenerji" OJSC.
It was reported that currently two sets are being assembled in
Italy and will be sent to Azerbaijan at the next stage. In
addition, boiler heaters at the plant have already been brought in
by special technical means and installed with the help of
heavy-duty cranes.
The delegation headed by Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Claudio Taffuri and President of Ansaldo Energia Fabbrizio Fabri
visited Mingachevir to check installation works and technical
condition of Italian-made equipment at the new power plant.
In the presence of "Azerenerji" head Baba Rzayev, the guests
inspected the construction site, turbines and generators.
It should be noted that the newly built power plant with a
capacity of 1280 megawatts is of special importance in terms of
balancing the negative effects of the integration of renewable
energy sources created in the country into the energy system,
saving natural gas in energy production, preventing cataclysms
related to climate change, and environmental protection.
By integrating into units 7 and 8, the total capacity will be
increased to 1,880 megawatts, a very favourable result. Thus, the
steam coming out of utilization boilers of the newly built power
plant will be supplied to steam turbines No. 7 and 8 of TPP
"Azerbaijan" and will ensure the operation of these units without
gas combustion.
The conditional fuel consumption of the new plant will be 225
grams per kilowatt-hour, which is 120 grams less than that of other
units of TPP "Azerbaijan", thus saving 1.2.2 grams of fuel per
kilowatt-hour. This will allow for the saving of 1.2 bln m3 of
natural gas per year. At the same time, the efficiency of the power
plant will increase to 55.5%, and the amount of carbon dioxide
emissions into the environment will be reduced by 1.5-2 million
tons. All this is a very important factor for Azerbaijan, which has
declared 2024 the year of solidarity for a green world.
MENAFN27022024000195011045ID1107904872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.