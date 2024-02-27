Sharjah Chamber in talks with Estonia and Russia to boost agricultural investment

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, February 26, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has engaged in talks with business delegations from the Republic of Estonia and the Russian Federation to enhance investment cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of a business meeting between HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, and HE Madis Kallas, Minister of Regional Affairs of the Republic of Estonia.

During the meeting held at the SCCI’s headquarters, the chamber discussed with the visiting delegation ways to identify joint work areas and boost communication among the business communities of Sharjah and Estonia.

They also discussed how to make the most of mutual expertise and exchange experience, thereby ensuring the success of agricultural projects and stimulating investment in this vital sector.

The meeting was attended by high-profile officials, including HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General for Communication and Business Sector; Fatima Khalifa Al-Muqrab, Director of the International Relations Department in the Chamber; and Tõnis Tänav, Deputy Secretary General for Fisheries Policy and Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais emphasised that the Chamber is committed to supporting investment development in the agricultural sector, driven by Sharjah's strategic approach aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural development and achieving food security.

"Our discussions with the Estonian delegation today reaffirm the Chamber's keenness to learn about global expertise in agriculture. We seek to broaden the base of companies in this vital sector, boost their competitiveness and capacity for expansion, and enable them to initiate new projects,” Al Owais added.

He went on to say that investing in Sharjah's agricultural sector would open up promising opportunities, thanks to its exceptional strategic location and appealing investment climate. This advantage is further amplified by Sharjah's status as a pivotal commercial and industrial hub in the region, making it an attractive proposition for investors looking to capitalize on the agricultural industry's potential.

Additionally, Al Owais met with a delegation from the Russian Federation, led by Vitaly Stepanov, CEO of the Moscow Export Center.

The meeting touched on ways to develop cooperation and trade exchange between Sharjah and Russia in agriculture and food production, how to achieve food security, and exchange participation in exhibitions dedicated to modern agricultural techniques.





