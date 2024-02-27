(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Culture celebrates Burj Rashid's 45th anniversary, showcasing its rich history







Dubai, UAE, 26 February 2024 : Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in partnership with the Dubai World Trade Centre, announced the launch of an open call for participation in the 'Burj Rashid Exhibition' to highlight the importance of Burj Rashid and its economic significance in Dubai. The exhibition commemorates the 45th anniversary of the construction of Burj Rashid, which stands as a significant landmark in the emirate's history. It reflects the vision of the late Sheikh Rashid of transforming a remote location into the prime hub for business, networking, and trade in the region.

Dubai Culture invites all Emirati and UAE-based artists, designers, and architects to submit their applications, inspired by the tower that continues to symbolise Dubai's urban renaissance and its long history of developmental progress, as it still functions as a vital hub for business and economic activities to this day, demonstrating Dubai's ability to adapt to modern changes.

Through the Burj Rashid Exhibition, Dubai Culture seeks to shed light on the significance and heritage of the building and its ability to inspire creative talents. The authority will be receiving applications from 26 February to 5 April 2024, after which a specialised committee consisting of experts, artists, and practitioners will be responsible for evaluating the artistic works and selecting those qualified to participate in the exhibition, which will be held with the support of the 'Sikka Platform'.

Dubai Culture provides artists, designers, and architects in the fields of visual, digital, literary arts, and design, whether working individually or in groups, with the opportunity to express their diverse artistic visions and interpretations of Burj Rashid through one or more works. Applicants are required to submit distinctive and innovative ideas that reflect the significance, importance, and historical legacy of the tower. The work must be original and contemporary, never previously exhibited or produced, and must not conflict with the values and traditions of the local community.

Burj Rashid is the first high-rise building in Dubai, completed in 1979. Designed by John R. Harris & Partners, it formed the nucleus for the creation of the Dubai World Trade Centre, the prominent destination for events, exhibitions, and conferences in the emirate. The tower, which remained the tallest building in the region for two decades, reaches a height of 149 meters, and it still adorns the AED 100 banknote, symbolising Dubai's growth, ambitions, and future aspirations.



