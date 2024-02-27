Egain To Exhibit Novel AI Knowledge Capabilities At Call Centre World 2024 In Berlin

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sunnyvale, CA and Newbury, UK (February 23, 2024 ): eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer engagement, today announced that the company will showcase eGain Knowledge Hub with AssistGPT at CCW Berlin, scheduled for February 26-29.



Rated #1 by analysts and KMWorld, the eGain Knowledge Hub delivers accurate answers and personalized guidance in the flow of work for agents. Accelerating automation in the Knowledge Hub is eGain AssistGPTï¿1⁄2, a new no-code, generative AI capability that helps companies build knowledge using customer conversations and SME documents, up to 5x faster than industry benchmarks.



The company will demonstrate how the Knowledge Hub leverages generative AI to deliver much quicker business value at scale, with radical task automation for knowledge authors, agents, and analysts. Innovative capabilities will include:



ï¿1⁄2Orchestration of customer, agent, and operational experiences with generative and conversational AI

ï¿1⁄2Digital-first omnichannel experiences unified with contact center systems using a BYO (Bring Your Own) composable architecture

ï¿1⁄2Connected analytics for contact center operations, customer journeys, and knowledge optimization



Visitors to the eGain stand will get a free copy of ï¿1⁄2Knowledge Management for Dummies,ï¿1⁄2 an eGain special edition book, published by John Wiley.



ï¿1⁄2eGain AI Knowledge Platform: eGain Knowledge Hub

ï¿1⁄2eGain Booth: Hall 2, Stand C3

ï¿1⁄2Breakout session:

oTopic: Knowledge Managementï¿1⁄2Missing Ingredient in Generative AI Transformation of Customer Service

oSpeaker: Anthony Gray, VP, eGain EMEA

oDate, time, and location: February 28, 2024, 4:30 pm CET, Hall 2, Speakersï¿1⁄2 Forum



Visit:



Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub improves customer experience and reduces cost of service with virtual assistance, self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit for more info.

