Egain To Exhibit Novel AI Knowledge Capabilities At Call Centre World 2024 In Berlin

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sunnyvale, CA and Newbury, UK (February 23, 2024 ): eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer engagement, today announced that the company will showcase eGain Knowledge Hub with AssistGPT at CCW Berlin, scheduled for February 26-29.
Rated #1 by analysts and KMWorld, the eGain Knowledge Hub delivers accurate answers and personalized guidance in the flow of work for agents. Accelerating automation in the Knowledge Hub is eGain AssistGPTï¿1⁄2, a new no-code, generative AI capability that helps companies build knowledge using customer conversations and SME documents, up to 5x faster than industry benchmarks.
The company will demonstrate how the Knowledge Hub leverages generative AI to deliver much quicker business value at scale, with radical task automation for knowledge authors, agents, and analysts. Innovative capabilities will include:
ï¿1⁄2Orchestration of customer, agent, and operational experiences with generative and conversational AI
ï¿1⁄2Digital-first omnichannel experiences unified with contact center systems using a BYO (Bring Your Own) composable architecture
ï¿1⁄2Connected analytics for contact center operations, customer journeys, and knowledge optimization
Visitors to the eGain stand will get a free copy of ï¿1⁄2Knowledge Management for Dummies,ï¿1⁄2 an eGain special edition book, published by John Wiley.
More Information
ï¿1⁄2eGain AI Knowledge Platform: eGain Knowledge Hub
ï¿1⁄2eGain Booth: Hall 2, Stand C3
ï¿1⁄2Breakout session:
oTopic: Knowledge Managementï¿1⁄2Missing Ingredient in Generative AI Transformation of Customer Service
oSpeaker: Anthony Gray, VP, eGain EMEA
oDate, time, and location: February 28, 2024, 4:30 pm CET, Hall 2, Speakersï¿1⁄2 Forum
About CCW 2024
Visit:
About eGain
Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub improves customer experience and reduces cost of service with virtual assistance, self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit for more info.
Media Contact
Michael Messner
408 636 4514
...
# # #
eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.
# # #
Company :-eGain
User :- Anand Subramaniam
Email :...
Phone :-18317139949
Url :-
MENAFN27022024003198003206ID1107903133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.