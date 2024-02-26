Premier League: Bowen's Hat-Trick Fires West Ham To 4-2 Win Over Brentford

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Feb 27 (IANS) Jarrod Bowen's first Premier League hat-trick inspired West Ham United to a 4-2 win over Brentford that brought a welcome end to a six-game winless run.

The victory lifts David Moyes' side up to eighth in the standings, behind Brighton & Hove Albion only on goal difference, ahead of an away trip to Everton on Saturday.

Brentford dropped to 16th spot on 25 points, five points clear of the relegation zone.

The hosts burst out of the blocks at London Stadium on Monday night and England forward Bowen notched a quick-fire double before the seven-minute mark, only for the Bees to hit back through Neal Maupay.

Chances for both sides saw the game remain in the balance until Bowen took his season goal count to 14 with a neat header in the 63rd minute, before Emerson made it 4-1 with a stunning strike and then Yoane Wissa grabbed a late consolation for Brentford.

Bowen got West Ham off to a flying start after five minutes, firing in off the inside of the post from Emerson's pass for his first Premier League goal since 23 December. Moments later West Ham were in dreamland when Bowen added his second of the match with a neat finish from 10 yards after Vladimir Coufal had played him in.

Brentford responded swiftly, and Maupay pulled a goal back from Lewis-Potter's reverse pass.

Bowen completed his hat-trick with a deft header from Kudus's inviting delivery after 63 minutes before Emerson lifted the roof off the London Stadium with a fourth goal just six minutes later, taking a touch and smacking an unstoppable 20-yarder into the top corner.

Brentford's Wissa set up a nervy finale with a splendid second goal, running on to a through-ball and curling a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area.