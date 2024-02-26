How Will Leaving CSTO Affect Armenia's Economy?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova
Since last year, the Armenian authorities have been making
claims about being disintegrated from the CSTO at many events and
conferences. The Prime Minister of the country, Nikol Pashinyan,
sometimes openly and sometimes covertly, brings the tension between
him and his country's old ally, Russia, to the attention of the
world community.
But why does Armenia want to turn its back on Russia today, when
for many years, especially during the occupation of the Karabakh
region, it was hiding behind the peacekeeping forces and carrying
out its insidious plans with ease?
It seems that the Armenian government, which is deceived by the
empty promises of its patrons in the West and tries to show itself
worthy of them, thinks that after the failure in Garabagh, it will
be more prosperous by distancing itself from Russia and under the
protection of its allies in Europe.
However, we should not forget that Russia's political and
economic network in Armenia can bring an end to Yerevan, which
still claims territory against Azerbaijan.
For example, since September 1992, Armenia has entrusted the
protection of 345 km of its borders with Turkiye and 45 km with
Iran to the border management of the Federal Security Service of
Russia.
The 102nd Russian military base established in Armenia in 1995
is of great importance in the relations between the two countries.
In 2010, the term of the base's location on the territory of
Armenia was extended until 2044. To this day, that base is
considered an important element, enabling Armenia to be ruled by
Moscow.
Currently, Russia also uses border detachments located in
Gyumri, Armavir, Artashat, and Megri for these purposes. At the
same time, the departure point of the "Zvartnots" international
airport and the "Agarak" departure point on the highway on the
border with Iran are also under Russian control. In total, about
5,000 Russian soldiers protect Armenia's borders.
In the smallest confrontation, Armenia can consider 5,000 people
who have served for years and are familiar with the country's
military system as its executioners.
However, Armenia's dependence on Russia is manifested not only
in the country's military sphere but also in its economic and
industrial platforms.
Thus, almost all enterprises that produce energy in Armenia and
deal with its financial issues belong to Russia.
For example, the country's main producer of electricity is the
Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, which accounts for about 40 percent
of Armenia's total electricity production. In 2003, the management
of this station was entrusted directly to the Russian energy
company "Inter RAO UES".
The most humane and safe answer to the cooling of Armenia's
relations with Russia can only be related to the operation of this
NPP.
However, by insisting on straining relations with Moscow,
official Yerevan endangers not only the country's electricity, but
also the economic situation of its citizens.
It should be recalled that before the conflict between Russia
and Ukraine, about 80,000 people from Armenia used to go to Russia
for seasonal work. Armenia's economy is also significantly
dependent on labour migrants who send money to their homeland from
Russia.
According to the Central Bank of Armenia, in 2021, approximately
865 million dollars were transferred from Russia to Armenia. In
2022, this number increased by almost 4 times and reached 3.6
billion dollars. This is related to the arrival of approximately
100,000 citizens from Russia to Armenia in connection with the
Ukrainian war.
The head of the Central Bank of Armenia, Martin Galstyan, said
at the annual conference of the International Monetary Fund that
Armenia is witnessing a 25 percent increase in human capital in the
field of Information Technologies. The reason for this is that
talented and educated people come to Armenia.
It seems that the head of the Bank himself admits that Armenia
is developing at the expense of Russia, and accepts the fact that
the country suffers from the lack of talented and educated
personnel.
But migrant workers are not the only reason that the country
needs Russia economically.
The only land route for the export of Armenian goods pass
through the "Upper Lars" point of the Georgian-Russian border. In
the past, this road was called Daryal Pass, and now it is called
the Military Georgian Road.
This 208-kilometer road, which usually freezes in winter months
and is sometimes closed by special instructions of Russia, makes
hundreds of Armenian products, including perishable, fish and fruit
trucks, wait for days.
Last year, at the end of November, when the Prime Minister of
Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, refused to participate in the Minsk
summit of the CSTO, Russia only tightened phytosanitary control,
especially for Armenian products, and reminded with a small nuance
how dependent this country is on Moscow.
At present, Armenia's "far-sighted" friends, like itself, think
that it will be able to get rid of Russia at some point and are
giving courage to Pashinyan's government. Although many countries
think that Russia "could not duely punish" Armenia due to the
sanctions imposed on it, it is not difficult to understand that our
northern neighbour does not simply want to go down to the level of
Armenia.
It is true that Russia is currently rapidly descending the list
of the world's great superpowers. And if Pashinyan's government
relies on this move and continues to irritate Russia by turning to
the West, there is a high probability that neither Armenia nor
Pashinyan himself will have a better future.
