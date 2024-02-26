Russian Man Arrested For Staying Illegally In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 26 (IANS) A Russian man has been arrested for allegedly staying illegally in Goa, police said on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that Mandrem police in North district registered an FIR under Sections 7(1)(3) of Foreigners Order and Section 14 of Foreigners Act, 1948 after they found the man, only identified as Alexandrovich Stepanov, 30, staying illegally in Goa even after his visa had expired.

The accused person has been arrested, he said.