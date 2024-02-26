America believes there is no chance of Ukraine peace before election

(MENAFN) As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, Western leaders, including those in Washington and European capitals, reportedly cast doubt on the possibility of a negotiated peace agreement before the upcoming United States presidential elections in November. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), officials express skepticism about the prospects of peace talks with Russia, with a prevailing belief that a resolution is unlikely before the critical electoral event.



The report indicates that the Kiev regime remains firm in its demand for Russian forces to vacate all internationally recognized territories of Ukraine. Moreover, the WSJ suggests that United States support for Ukraine could face challenges if former President Donald Trump were to defeat incumbent President Joe Biden in the upcoming elections. The political stakes are notably higher now compared to when the Ukraine crisis began two years ago, with Western leaders having invested billions of dollars in Kiev's defense.



The WSJ emphasizes that the potential for a negotiated settlement is complicated by the significant financial and political investments made by Western leaders in supporting Ukraine.



The commitment to back Ukraine "as long as it takes" has been reiterated, and a failure to achieve a favorable outcome could impact the geopolitical credibility of the United States, particularly if the Biden administration does not sustain its aid efforts.



Samuel Charap, a senior political scientist at the RAND Corp., highlighted the increased level of U.S. investment in Ukraine's defense, stating that the extent of United States credibility is now closely linked to Russia's objectives in Ukraine. Charap pointed out that a dramatic reversal of fortunes in Ukraine could instill greater confidence in a pseudo-bloc comprising Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.



This assessment of the geopolitical landscape underscores the intricate interplay of international relations, military investments, and political credibility, with the upcoming United States elections further complicating the prospects for a negotiated peace agreement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



