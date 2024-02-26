Alepo And Italtel Collaborate To Deliver 5G Mobile Private Networks

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Monday, February 26, 2024, Austin, TX: Alepo, a global provider of 5G network solutions, has announced its partnership with Italtel S.p.A., a multinational company that operates in the ICT and network transformation sector, to provide end-to-end private 5G network solutions.



Alepo brings expertise and a comprehensive portfolio of cloud-native, converged 4G-5G core network solutions covering integrated Subscriber Data Management (SDM) and Converged Policy Control. Alepoï¿1⁄2s solutions include 3GPP standards-compliant AuSF, UDM, HSS, UDR, PCF, and PCRF functions that can be deployed as cloud-native microservices. With a lightweight resource footprint, optimized for edge deployments, Alepoï¿1⁄2s 4G-5G core product portfolio enables the rapid and cost-effective roll-out of 5G mobile private networks (MPN).



Italtel provides comprehensive services for automated 5G MPN roll-outs, including design, integration, and operation, extending to consulting and advisory, integration and project management, addressing related technologies, applications, and use cases.



ï¿1⁄2We are happy to partner with Alepo for cloud native ecosystem solutions for 5G mobile private networks because of their proven capabilities in this area,ï¿1⁄2 said Benedetto Di Salvo, CEO, Italtel. He added, ï¿1⁄2Alepo brings unique expertise in effectively integrating 5G network core components in a complex, micro-services, edge-network environment, and we are extremely pleased with their collaborative approach.ï¿1⁄2



ï¿1⁄2We are thrilled to collaborate with a leading solutions provider like Italtel for private 5G networks. Together, we can equip enterprises to take advantage of a broad range of 5G MPN use cases, enabling rapid roll-out of customized 5G networks,ï¿1⁄2 said Sunil Diaz, CEO, Alepo. ï¿1⁄2Our partnership is all about empowering organizations to leverage 5G network technology in transforming businesses through innovative applications.ï¿1⁄2



The partnership has already borne fruit, with Alepoï¿1⁄2s solutions being tested on platforms like OpenShift, Rancher, and AWS. Alepoï¿1⁄2s cloud-native, converged 5G Core and automation platform, recently enabled the consortium to win deals with major European telecom operators planning to offer managed mobile private network services for enterprise customers.



Alepo and Italtel will be at MWC in Barcelona from February 26 to 29, 2024. To learn more about our 5G Mobile Private Network solutions, schedule a meeting at



About Italtel



Italtel is a multinational company that operates in the ICT sector with a strong focus on innovation. It boasts decades of experience designing, developing, and deploying innovative telecom solutions and services for digital transformation that include IP convergent networks, cybersecurity, private 5G networks, data centers, hybrid cloud, managed services for the monitoring of systems, networks, IT/OT security, engineering and consultancy services, analytics & automation. The target market consists of service providers and public and private enterprises, with a specific focus on vertical markets such as Telco and Media, Manufacturing, Energy and Transportation, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare, and Smart Cities.



For more information, please visit



