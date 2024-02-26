PSG Legends Continue To Write Club's History In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Eight legends of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) recently travelled to Doha for the organization of the Legends Tour.

Organized in partnership with Visit Qatar, the legends' journey combined football with the discovery of the country's wonders.

For this very first Legends Tour in Doha, PSF honoured some of its greatest legends with the presence of Ronaldinho, Pedro Miguel Pauleta, Claude Makélélé, Didier Domi, Javier Pastore, Jay-Jay Okocha, Nenê, and Ludovic Giuly. Beyond its unique scope, this event also served to continue strengthening the solid ties that unite the Club with its partners.

During the trip, the illustrious former PSG players participated in the“Legends Tour by Visit Qatar” tournament. After a few hours of decisive plays and spectacular goals, it was the Visit Qatar team led by Claude Makélélé that won the first edition of the tournament.

On the evening of February 14, the PSG legends intensely experienced the victory of their successors by a score of 2-0 against Real Sociedad, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

This significant moment was shared with 150 supporters of the Rouge & Bleu, as part of an exceptional screening, creating unforgettable memories that will remain forever etched in their memory.

The players also participated in the Qatar International Food Festival for a special live cooking show, during which renowned chef Alexandre Guillo hosted a workshop alongside Ronaldinho, Javier Pastore, and Claude Makélélé.

Then, invited by the PSG President Nasser Al Khelaïfi, they attended the WTA Qatar TotalEnergies Open, and later enjoyed a dinner on Al Maha Island, a symbol of Qatari hospitality excellence.

This unprecedented gathering of legends was also an opportunity to discover the Club's facilities and its partners, such as the Aspetar clinic and the PSG Academy where the legends met with their supporters, offering training to young talents.

The Legends Tour also marked a stop at the Ooredoo Doha Marathon, which celebrated a record participation of 13,000 people. Furthermore, the Parisian legends met children from the Qatari Foundation Education Above All.

Commenting on the memorable tour, Brazilian legeng Ronaldinho said:“Participating in the first organization of the Paris Saint-Germain Legends Tour was a huge joy, as this Club holds a very important place in my career. The holding of this first legends tour is a beautiful acknowledgment from the Club!”

The association of players who have made the Club's history reflects the ambitions and values of PSG, particularly the transmission and sharing of its extraordinary history with younger generations. The Club expressed its profound gratitude towards its legends and continues to rely on their experiences to grow and face challenges.