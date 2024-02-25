Doha Film Institute announces the winners of the 2023 ‘Made in Qatar’ Competition Screenings

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Doha, Qatar; February 22, 2024: The Doha Film Institute announced the winners of the 2023 ‘Made in Qatar’ Special Screenings competition after a special two-day screening of the films at VOX Cinemas, Doha Oasis Mall in Msheireb.



Dedicated to nurturing local talent, the ‘Made in Qatar’ competition screenings offered Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers a platform to showcase their unique creativity and perspectives. In all, 14 films – all ‘Made in Qatar’ – were screened, with a a jury led by director and producer Tala Hadid, actress Yassmine Al Masri and Dr. Firat Oruc from Georgetown University in Qatar evaluating the films.



The winners of the competition are:

• Special Jury Mention: Above the Tamarind Tree by Buthyna Al-Mohammadi and When It’s Time by Awad Karrar

• Abdulaziz Jassim Award for Best Performance – Faisal Al-Balushi from the film Sanad

• Best Director: Nadia Al Khater for A Proposal

• Best Film: The Chandelier by Karima Emara



Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of Doha Film Institute, said: “Year after year, amazing talents from Qatar tell compelling stories of, in and from our nation through film, and secure our place on the world stage. As we continue to progress as a nation, filmmakers in our creative community continue to explore bold new approaches and narratives in their work.



“Congratulations to the winners and all the participants in the 2023 programme, in representing the exceptional talent that our country has fostered over the years. The 15 exciting filmmakers represent Qatar's potential as a global creative leader through locally conceived ideas that expand beyond borders. We are grateful to each one of them for their dedication and courage in sharing their unique perspectives with the world.”



The Made in Qatar films will be screened for the public from Feb 22-25 at Vox Cinemas, Doha Oasis Mall. Audiences can join the directors for the screenings on Thursday and Friday (Feb. 22 & 23), 6.30 PM, as well as on Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 24 & 25) at 6.30 PM. Please visit: for more information and box office details.



Doha Film Institute’s Made in Qatar programme has become an internationally recognised and celebrated initiative that shines a spotlight on the country’s vibrant national film industry. Dedicated to nurturing local talent, the programme offers Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers a platform to showcase their unique creativity and perspectives through cinema.







MENAFN25022024005161011692ID1107896404