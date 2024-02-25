President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the
Republic of Turkiye Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
My dear Brother.
I am particularly pleased to extend my most sincere
congratulations and best wishes on behalf of myself and the people
of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your remarkable jubilee – the 70th
anniversary of your birth.
Your life path is an example of service for the Motherland and
the people with dignity and loyalty. You are a great personality
and an outstanding statesman of our time who selflessly works for
the sake of the well-being of Turkiye, its current development and
its worthy place in the international world. You have fulfilled the
responsible historical mission entrusted to you with great
confidence and determination. Your far-sighted and consistent
policies have made your country one of the leading and most
powerful states in the world. The important achievements and
successes of Turkiye in the last 20 years are associated with your
name.
Today, the Republic of Turkiye is entering the second century of
its development under your wise leadership. We wish the brotherly
country to achieve all the goals and objectives it has set for
itself and accomplish new successes and victories on this
journey.
My dear Brother,
You are also a true friend of the people of Azerbaijan. Your
heartfelt attachment to Azerbaijan is manifested in your continuous
support for the territorial integrity of our country, the
strengthening of Azerbaijan-Turkiye brotherhood and your
unparalleled contributions to the inviolability of our alliance.
The firm and unequivocal position you have always demonstrated
regarding the just cause of Azerbaijan and your unwavering support
are remembered by our people with special gratitude.
The fact that I paid my first official visit after the election
to brotherly Turkiye on your invitation and in line with the
established tradition is a clear indication of our unity and
alliance. I express my deep gratitude to you once again for this
invitation and for the great attention and hospitality you showed
me and our delegation during the visit. I appreciate our meeting in
the conditions of sincerity and mutual understanding, as well as
the detailed exchange of ideas on the broad spectrum of bilateral
relations and prospects for our cooperation.
I am sure that our relations, which are quite unique in the
world, will continue to draw strength from our shared history, rich
national and moral values, and the brotherhood and unity of our
peoples. They will continue to develop and strengthen with our
joint efforts in accordance with the“One nation, two states”
principle.
I sincerely congratulate you again on this joyful day of your
life and wish you and your family good health, a long life,
happiness, and continued successes and achievements in your
responsible and honorable activities for the sake of the peace and
prosperity of the brotherly Turkish people.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 23 February 20242"
