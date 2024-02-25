Rheology Modification Coating Additives Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Rheology Modification Coating Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the rheology modification coating additives market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.



The global rheology modification coating additives market size reached US$ 12.5 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.31% during 2024-2032 .

Rheology Modification Coating Additives Market Overview:

Rheology modification costing additives are chemical compounds that alter the flow behavior and viscosity of various materials, such as paints, coatings, adhesives, and personal care products. These additives are crucial in achieving the end products' desired consistency, texture, and application properties. Modifying the rheological properties enhances the ease of application, improves sag resistance, prevents settling or dripping, and ensures proper coverage. The selection of rheology modifiers depends on the specific formulation requirements and desired performance characteristics. While these additives contribute to the overall cost of the formulation, their benefits in terms of product quality, process efficiency, and customer satisfaction justify their usage in numerous industries.

Rheology Modification Coating Additives Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing need for customized rheological properties to meet specific product performance requirements. In line with this, the construction industry's expansion fuels the demand for rheology modification additives in construction materials, such as paints, coatings, and adhesives, as they improve workability and performance. Furthermore, the ongoing research and development in formulation technologies have led to the development of new and improved rheology modification additives, stimulating the market.

Apart from this, the rising demand for high-performance materials with precise rheological properties is positively influencing the need for advanced rheology modification costing additives. Moreover, the escalating preference for water-based products, driven by environmental regulations and consumer demand, is catalyzing rheology modifiers' use to achieve desired viscosity and stability. Besides, the cosmetics and personal care industry requires rheology modification additives to enhance product texture, stability, and sensory properties, strengthening the market. Additionally, the paints and coatings industry relies on rheology modification additives to achieve desired flow and leveling properties, contributing to market expansion.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Arkema S.A

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

Lawrence Industries

The Lubrizol Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.) TRiiSO LLC.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:



Dispersants

Thickeners Rheology Modifiers

End User Insights:



Construction

Automotive

Packaging Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

