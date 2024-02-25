Türkiye To Send New Communications Satellite Into Space Within Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye will send a Turksat 6A indigenous satellite into space
in a few months, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
“We are now carrying the experience we gained with imaging
satellites to communication satellites. Turksat 6A will be our
first national communication satellite,” Mehmet Fatih Kacir said in
a program at Gaziantep University where he met the nation's first
astronaut, Alper Gezeravci.
Kacir said Türkiye will send 6A to space in a few months and it
will become one of the 10 countries with the capability.
Turksat 6A is the name of the indigenous satellite that was
created as a result of a project contract signed between the
Transport and Infrastructure Ministry under the auspices of
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turksat and TUBITAK.
The satellite, Türkiye's largest research and development
project, reached the final stage upon assembly, integration and
testing phases at the Space Systems Assembly, Integration and Test
(AIT) Center, built in collaboration with Turksat and the country's
drone-maker Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).
Turksat 6A, with a power of 7.5 kilowatts, is planned to be
positioned at 35,786 kilometers (22,236 miles) in a geocentric
orbit, from where it will reach Southeast Asia, where existing
satellites do not provide service.
Turksat currently operates five communication satellites:
Turksat 3A, 4A, 4B, 5A and 5B, at 31 degrees, 42 degrees and 50
degrees in east orbits, reaching a population of 3.5 billion around
the world.
With the launch of Turksat 6A, countries such as India,
Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia will be within Türkiye's coverage
area, thus increasing the population reached by the country's
satellites from 3.5 billion to more than 5 billion, which
corresponds to 65% of the world's population.
With the commissioning of Turksat 6A, the firm's satellite
service exports to the region are planned to increase
significantly.
