Pharmaceutical Sector Representatives Discuss Partnerships With Omani Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ministry of Investment organised on Saturday a special meeting for the Jordanian pharmaceutical sector with the Omani economic delegation, led by Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais Bin Mohammed Al Yousef.

According to a statement by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), the meeting was held to follow up on the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Oman during 2022 and his meeting with Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik of Oman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting also aimed to follow up on the visit conducted by the Omani Investment Authority to the Kingdom at the beginning of 2023 to study and enhance the Jordanian-Omani partnership in various fields.

Al Yousef stressed the importance of enhancing trade relations between Oman and Jordan with the aim of increasing the volume of trade exchange and enhancing areas of commercial and investment cooperation in priority sectors that would contribute to providing job opportunities and driving sustainable development.

Representative of the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector in the JCI Fadi Al Atarsh said that the chamber seeks to increase investments in all fields, expand the volume of trade exchange, and establish industrial partnerships in line with the aspirations of both countries and the available production and export capabilities.

Al Atarsh pointed out that special field visits were organised for the Omani delegation to some Jordanian pharmaceutical factories to represent the development of the pharmaceutical industries in Jordan, its skilled workforce, and its diverse high-quality products.



