Exxonmobil Honours QTF President For His Outstanding Contribution To Qatar Open

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) ExxonMobil has extended a distinguished recognition to Nasser Bin Ghanim al-Khelaifi, President of Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF), at the closing ceremony of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

Dominic Genetti, President and General Manager of ExxonMobil Qatar, presented al-Khelaifi with a recognition plaque as a symbol of appreciation for his exceptional contributions to the success of the tournament over the years and invaluable support on their shared journey as partners. Neil Chapman, Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation, and senior representatives from ExxonMobil and QTF joined Genetti for the presentation.

Tariq Zainal, Secretary General of Qatar Tennis Federation, and Karim Alami, Tournament Director, were also presented with recognition plaques during the ceremony for their efforts and ongoing support.

“As another outstanding Qatar ExxonMobil Open comes to an end, we want to take a moment to recognise Nasser al-Khelaifi, President of Qatar Tennis Federation, for his exceptional contributions to the success of the tournament over the years. His dedication is the driving force behind its growth, and we would like to acknowledge the indelible mark he has left on it,” said Genetti.

“In every tournament, there are those who go above and beyond, shaping the narrative for excellence and success. His Excellency's leadership and vision have led the Qatar ExxonMobil Open to where it is today and to ATP500 status from 2025. He has inspired us all to reach greater heights and we're deeply appreciative of his partnership and friendship. I wish him, Zainal and Alami, continued success on behalf of all my colleagues at ExxonMobil,” he added.

Al Khelaifi said:“I would like to thank ExxonMobil for its kind recognition - it was truly a wonderful surprise to receive this acknowledgment. The exciting partnership between the QTF and ExxonMobil Qatar reflects the worthy alignment between the values and goals of these two great organisations for the award-winning Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

“As Title Sponsors, ExxonMobil Qatar's commitment to the unifying factor that tennis brings cannot be underestimated, and we fully support the values of teamwork, respect, innovation, friendship, and excellence, among others, which make them a perfect fit for this prestigious tournament.”

The tournament was first established in 1993 as the Qatar Open and named the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in 1995 when ExxonMobil became its title sponsor. In 2025, the tournament will be upgraded to ATP500 status - a significant milestone for the Qatar ExxonMobil Open and QTF.

ExxonMobil demonstrates its commitment to supporting the communities within which it operates through education and economic empowerment, health, and human-capacity development. In Qatar, ExxonMobil partners with local organizations like the QTF to support education, professional workforce development, and active and healthy living within the community. This support comes as part of its commitment to help further the National Vision 2030 and contribute to a bright and sustainable future for Qatar and its people.

