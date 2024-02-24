Ukraine Counts On Belgium's Participation In Reconstruction Projects - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine counts on the active participation of Belgian companies in various reconstruction projects.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a message on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, for his important visit to Ukraine on this day. Ukraine's stability and success today, in particular, depends on the strong support of its partners. Both military and financial. In this context, we discussed financial initiatives with the Prime Minister of Belgium, who currently holds the presidency of the EU Council. We discussed the EUR 1.7 billion Fund for Ukraine created by Belgium , as well as the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility program," the statement said.

Shmyhal emphasized the importance of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs.

"During the meeting, we discussed the development of a confiscation mechanism. Alexander De Croo will cooperate with the G7 countries in this area. We have to make Russia pay. Belgium is also providing significant assistance in the restoration of our country. We look forward to the active participation of Belgian companies in various reconstruction projects. We discussed steps to strengthen our defense capabilities. We appreciate the support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations," the Prime Minister said.

As reported , the Prime Ministers of Italy, Canada and Belgium, George Meloni, Justin Trudeau, Alexander De Croo, as well as the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv on February 24 to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal/Telegram