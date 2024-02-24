Moi Simulates Response To Tunnel Incident In Lusail Tram

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Public Transport Security Department, conducted a mock exercise on Friday, February 23, to deal with a hypothetical incident involving a permitted entity that lost communication inside a tunnel in the Lusail Tram area (Crescent Intersection Station).

The Central Operations Department, the General Directorate of Civil Defence, the General Directorate of Traffic, the North Security Department, ambulance services, and Qatar Rail participated in the exercise along with the Doha Metro operating company.

The exercise is part of the emergency preparedness plan for the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram, aimed at enhancing the readiness of the participating entities, reviewing security and safety procedures, and strengthening collaborative efforts.