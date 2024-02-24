JCC Eyes New Era Of Commercial Ties With Oman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 24 (Petra) -- Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Board and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saturday discussed prospects of enhanced cooperation and investment partnership towards a new era of relations.The two sides pledged during a meeting to forge robust commercial relations, remove hindrances, reactivate bilateral agreements, exchange more visits by economic teams and hold joint exhibitions.Participants stressed the need to seize economic opportunities in the two countries, especially in the health, pharmaceutical, construction, real estate, food, information technology and tourism sectors, according to a JCC statement.Jordan-Oman economic ties need the two countries' private sector's efforts to further enhance cooperation, said JCC President Khalil Haj Tawfiq, urging Omani businessmen to seize free trade agreements the Kingdom signed with global economic blocs to market its products in foreign and regional markets.Tawfiq noted that Jordanian exports to Oman in 11 months last year were about $75 million, and imports were at $69 million.For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal Al-Rawas said his delegation's visit would help enhance partnerships with Jordan and launch joint ventures.He said the Omani business community is interested in closer relations with Jordan, stressing a focus on such sectors as pharmaceuticals, food, fisheries, agriculture, health, logistics and tourism.