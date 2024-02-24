Playing On Pitches That Roll Along The Floor Brings In The Opposition So Much More: Stuart Broad

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad expressed his admiration for the tourists' stellar performance on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India questioning Jasprit Bumrah's unavailability and India's prowess on flat Test pitches, where their spinners often dominate proceedings.

With England asserting their dominance on the second day of the fourth Test at Ranchi, Broad couldn't help but express his admiration for the tourists' stellar performance. As spinners Shoaib Bashir picked four wickets on Day 2 and Tom Hartley too picked two wickets, weaving a web around the Indian batters on a challenging pitch, Broad noted that England were "massively on top," seizing control of the game with finesse.

As the match progressed, India found themselves in a precarious position at 219 for 7 in the 72 over of the first innings, grappling with the challenges posed by the unpredictable pitch. Despite their initial struggles, England's recovery from 112 for 5 to post a commendable total of 353 in the first innings further underscored their dominance.

“Haven't seen much of this Test match as of yet, just clicked on now. England is massively on top. Spinners bowling accurately, uneven bounce. Cracks. Bowlers' dream. 350 looks 100 above par. Winning the toss in this series seems crucial. Bat first, dominate the game. Bumrah 'rested'- can't understand it. 8 overs in his last innings. Handed initiative back to England,” wrote Stuart Broad on 'X'.

However, amidst the excitement of England's remarkable display, Broad couldn't help but raise questions about India's strategic choices, particularly the decision to rest the world's number one Test bowler, Bumrah. In a tweet expressing his perplexity, Broad highlighted India's prowess on flat Test pitches, where their spinners often dominate proceedings. Yet, on a pitch exhibiting erratic behaviour, Broad pondered the rationale behind India's preparation of such a surface.

“I mainly tweet about England- but looking at India. They're an amazing team on flat Test pitches in India where their spinners' skill comes into it & they out-bowl other teams. Playing on pitches that roll along the floor brings in the opposition so much more. I can't understand why they've prepared a pitch like this?' he added.

While acknowledging the commendable performance of debutant Akash Deep, who showcased his mettle with a three-wicket haul, questions lingered about the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and its impact on the Indian team. With the series delicately poised and India holding a narrow lead, Bumrah's formidable presence on a pitch exhibiting variable bounce could have provided the home team with a significant advantage.