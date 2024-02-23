Iraq's US Embassy Hires Squire Patton Boggs

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Washington DC-based lobbying and legal services firm Squire Patton Boggs has reported that it, and partner Edward J. Newberry, will perform work on behalf of the Iraqi Embassy in the United States.

In a statement made pursuant to the US's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the company said it may:

" ... provide policy advice and outreach concerning the political and commercial bilateral relationship between the Republic of Iraq and the United States.

"Some of Registrant's activities may involve lobbying, preparation and dissemination of informational materials, and otherwise engaging with US policymakers."

It adds:

"This engagement shall be for a period of twelve (12) months, beginning February 6, 2024. The period of this engagement is February 6, 2024 through February 5, 2025 (the "engagement period"). The Client shall pay twelve (12) equal monthly installments of $65,000.00 ... This amount is to cover policy fees, together with costs and expenses incurred in Washington, D.C. Travel and other costs, expenses, or disbursements incurred outside Washington, D.C. shall not be included in the monthly $65,000.00 retainer."

The firm has previously acte for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the US.

(Source: FARA)