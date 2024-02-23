Uzbekistan Increases Fruit And Vegetable Exports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The figure has increased by 2.2 times or 78.8 thousand tons
compared to the same period in 2023, citing Kun News Agency.
According to the Statistics Agency, in January 2024, Uzbekistan
exported 146.3 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables amounting to
$75.4 million, Azernews reports.
During the reporting period, the main export markets for Uzbek
fruits and vegetables were Russia (27.2%), Pakistan (21.2%), China
(13.4%), and Kazakhstan (9.2%).
Last month, fruit and vegetable exports accounted for 6.8% of the
total export volume.
