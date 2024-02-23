               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uzbekistan Increases Fruit And Vegetable Exports


2/23/2024 3:09:48 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The figure has increased by 2.2 times or 78.8 thousand tons compared to the same period in 2023, citing Kun News Agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, in January 2024, Uzbekistan exported 146.3 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables amounting to $75.4 million, Azernews reports.

During the reporting period, the main export markets for Uzbek fruits and vegetables were Russia (27.2%), Pakistan (21.2%), China (13.4%), and Kazakhstan (9.2%).

Last month, fruit and vegetable exports accounted for 6.8% of the total export volume.

MENAFN23022024000195011045ID1107892489

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search