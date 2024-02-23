Qiwi Wallet Registration To Be Canceled In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, within the framework of the established requirements of banking legislation, is considering information on the revocation of license of the Russian QIWI Bank JSC, Azernews

It is noted that as of February 21, this financial and credit institution is the operator of the international money transfer system CONTACT and the operator of the international electronic money system/issuer of international electronic money ((QIWI)) on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Measures are being taken to cancel the registration of QIWI Bank JSC as an operator of international money transfer systems and an international electronic money system/issuer of international electronic money.

((In accordance with the requirements of regulatory legal acts of the National Bank, repayment of obligations to clients is carried out taking into account insurance instruments and contractual relations between international payment systems and commercial banks of Kyrgyzstan,)) the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic commented.

By order of February 21, 2024, the Bank of Russia revoked the license for carrying out banking operations from the credit institution QIWI Bank JSC. In terms of assets, the credit institution took the 89th place in the banking system of the Russian Federation.