Qiwi Wallet Registration To Be Canceled In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, within the framework of the
established requirements of banking legislation, is considering
information on the revocation of license of the Russian QIWI Bank
JSC, Azernews
It is noted that as of February 21, this financial and credit
institution is the operator of the international money transfer
system CONTACT and the operator of the international electronic
money system/issuer of international electronic money ((QIWI)) on the
territory of Kyrgyzstan.
Measures are being taken to cancel the registration of QIWI Bank
JSC as an operator of international money transfer systems and an
international electronic money system/issuer of international
electronic money.
((In accordance with the requirements of regulatory legal acts of
the National Bank, repayment of obligations to clients is carried
out taking into account insurance instruments and contractual
relations between international payment systems and commercial
banks of Kyrgyzstan,)) the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic
commented.
By order of February 21, 2024, the Bank of Russia revoked the
license for carrying out banking operations from the credit
institution QIWI Bank JSC. In terms of assets, the credit
institution took the 89th place in the banking system of the
Russian Federation.
