Oman Opens Market To Live Cattle From Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil is now authorized to export live cattle for slaughter and fattening to Oman, an Arab country in the Middle East. So said Brazil's ministry of agriculture and livestock, which received the confirmation from Oman's government during a mission to the Arab country.

“At the request of (Agriculture and Livestock) Minister Carlos Favaro, we continue our mission in the Middle East, visiting countries in a bid to expand Brazilian agricultural trade, opening new markets, obtaining approvals for plants through the pre-listing system – thus eliminating the need for local audits – and negotiating the import of nitrogen fertilizers,” Roberto Perosa, secretary for trade and international relations, stressed.

Perosa is part of the Brazilian delegation visiting the Arab country together with Julio Ramos, deputy secretary for trade and international relations, and Marcel Moreira, director of trade promotion and investments.

According to the Ministry, in 2023 Brazil exported USD 488 million worth of live cattle to 23 countries. To Oman, Brazilians sold USD 330 million worth of different goods, up 70% from 2022. Meats accounted for 55% of total exports, with poultry responding to 97% of them.

During the mission to Oman, Brazil's agriculture ministry representatives discussed other topics with local authorities, including food security, the Brazilian program to convert degraded pastures into agricultural areas, potential partnerships in areas such as fertilizers, sugar, grains for animal feed, live animals, chicken meat, and fish, investment, the possibility of Brazilian companies to process their products in Oman, and other topics.

A meeting between the Brazilian delegation and Ibtisam Ahmed Said Al-Farooji, undersecretary for investment promotion at Oman's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment, addressed the possibility of Brazil acquiring nitrogen fertilizers from Oman. According to Brazil's Agriculture Ministry, the Omani side welcomed the idea and said that along with the Oman Investment Authority and Nitaj, the government arm for promoting food security, this will help build the partnership strategy between the two countries.

