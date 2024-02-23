Backflow Prevention Devices: How They Work And Who Needs Them Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) A backflow occurs in a home or business when the normal flow of water reverses and flows back into the main water supply.

It can happen due to pressure changes, such as when a fire hydrant is opened or during a water main break.

Professional drain clearing can help to fix and prevent backflow through regular maintenance and repairs.

Here are some of the backflow prevention devices that are commonly used and how they work:

Air Gap

An air gap is a physical separation between the main water supply and any potential contaminants. The gap can be seen in plumbing fixtures like sinks, with a visible gap between the faucet and the sink.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"