Milaha's Board Of Directors Appoint New Group CEO

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C. (“Milaha”) announced the appointment of the Board of Directors of Fahad bin Saad Al Qahtani, as the new Group CEO, marking the inauguration of a new era for the company, which has witnessed and achieved unprecedented achievements during its successful journey.

Al Qahtani will assume his new position as the Group CEO after holding senior leadership positions in many institutions and sectors, local and international, among them are SLB (Schlumberger Oilfield Services previously), Qatar Fuel Additives Company (QAFAC), Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), and the most recent was the CEO of Mowasalat (Karwa). On the occasion of the appointment of the new Group CEO, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Chairman of Milaha's Board of Directors, said:“We are pleased with the joining of Fahad bin Saad Al Qahtani as a Group CEO of Milaha company, which came as a culmination of the efforts and endeavours of the Board to continue the path to success achieved by the company and implement the highest strategies related to modernization of the business sector and shareholders.”

Meanwhile, Fahad bin Saad Al Qahtani said:“I am thankful and appreciative to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and esteemed Board members for their trust in me and for assigning me with this position.” He added:“It is of great honour for me to assume responsibility of such position in a prestigious company as Milaha, that specializes in providing the best maritime and logistic services not only in Qatar, but throughout the Middle East and the world.”

The Board of Directors expressed their thanks to Mohammed Abdulla Swidan Al Aqeedi for his constructive contributions to the successes achieved by the company during his term as Interim Group CEO.