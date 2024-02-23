Activating Qatar-Azerbaijan Business Council Enhances Economic Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) First Vice Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari recently met with Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium Businesses Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and his accompanying delegation. The meeting focused on enhancing economic and trading relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan, exploring investment opportunities on both sides, and discussing the activation of the joint business council between the two nations. For his part, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari praised the rapidly growing relations between both countries across various fields, highlighting a shared desire to further develop these relations for broader horizons.

He emphasised the importance of activating the Qatar-Azerbaijan Joint Business Council, emphasising that it would play a key role in enhancing relations between the private sectors of both countries. Twar also emphasised that the Council will facilitate cooperation and collaboration between companies from both sides, enabling them to explore business and investment opportunities available in each respective market.

He highlighted the interest among Qatari investors in identifying investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and strengthening cooperative relations with their Azerbaijani counterparts through joint ventures that benefit both economies. Furthermore, he affirmed that Qatar's market is open to foreign investments and offers numerous investment opportunities, particularly in free zones, focusing on sectors such as real estate, services, industry, technology, and innovation.

He also emphasised the importance of introducing new products to Qatar's market that not only contribute to its growth but also have the potential to be exported to neighbouring countries.

In turn, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium Businesses Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, highlighted the signed MoU between the Chamber and the Agency, aimed at establishing the Joint Qatari-Azerbaijani Business Council to strengthen relations between the two countries. Mammadov emphasised the importance of forming and activating this Council to enhance trade cooperation, noting that the Azerbaijani members of the Council have already been identified. He urged the Qatar Chamber to nominate its members so that the Council can commence its activities. He stated that the Council's first meeting could be held after Ramadan.

Furthermore, Mammadov extended an invitation to members of the Chamber and Qatari business owners to visit Azerbaijan to explore investment opportunities and engage with their Azerbaijani counterparts to discuss potential cooperation and partnerships across various sectors.