Azerbaijani Naval Forces Hold Tactical Exercises With Warships And Auxiliary Ships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The tactical exercise of the combat and support ship group of
the Naval Forces was held in accordance with the training plan for
2024, approved by the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir
Hasanov, Azernews reports.
Under the plan, the ships left the basing site on alert and
accomplished combat tasks on protection and defense of energy
infrastructure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.
During the two-stage exercise, the ship groups accomplished
tasks on detention and inspection of the floating ship, patrolling
activities in the oil and gas pipeline areas, the organization of
anti-submarine sabotage defense at anchor in the ship tactical
groups and the sea passage to the designated area by performing
joint floating activities, destruction of the enemy's imaginary
surface and air targets.
The main focus of the exercise is to work out the joint
activities of commanders and staff officers in conditions of a
possible threat to territorial waters, as well as to improve the
knowledge and skills in managing units during battle.
It should be noted that 26 ships and 450 servicemen of the Naval
Forces were involved in tactical exercise.
MENAFN23022024000195011045ID1107889986
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.