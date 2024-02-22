Black-I Robotics To Showcase 'Breakthrough' AI-Based Robot At Modex Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Black-I Robotics will be participating in the premier materials handling industrial trade show, Modex, March 11-14, in Atlanta, the company's CEO Brian Hart has announced.
Some 45,000 supply chain executives and staff attend the show, which features more than a thousand exhibitors showcasing their products for the logistics and manufacturing industries.
Black-I will be demonstrating its“revolutionary” AI-based Fullscope mobile heavy lift robot in the Orbis Corporation booth at the center of the show – B2809 – according to Hart.
Hart says:“Modex is the biggest supply chain and manufacturing event of 2024.
“We're delighted to partner with ORBIS, an international leader in reusable packaging, as we both work to create a more economical and sustainable supply chain.”
