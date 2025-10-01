Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Why Did Rezolve AI Stock Surge 11% Today?


Rezolve AI (RZLV) announced on Wednesday that its annual recurring revenue (ARR) has surpassed $90 million year-to-date, prompting the management to raise its 2025 guidance to $150 million in ARR, up from the previous expectation of $100 million. 

The company reported a 426% year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenue for H1 2025, reaching $6.3 million, which exceeded the $5.25 million forecasted by analysts, according to Fiscal AI data. Gross profit margin soared to 95.8%.

Following the announcement, Rezolve AI stock traded 11% higher on Wednesday morning and was the top-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. 

