Uzbek Delegation Visits Xezer Media Center (PHOTO)
During the visit, the delegation received detailed briefings on the television channel's operations, ongoing innovations, and the implementation of digital broadcasting capabilities. While touring the "Xezer TV" studios, the guests were introduced to the infrastructure, studio decorations, and technical capabilities of the center.
Moreover, the delegation also visited radio stations operating within the center and learned about their broadcasting processes. At the "Khazar News" studio, guests were briefed on news production, editorial workflows, the use of modern technologies, and the mechanisms for delivering news promptly to audiences.
The meeting included an exchange of ideas, with discussions on potential cooperation in the audiovisual media sector between the two countries. Delegation members expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized that such visits contribute significantly to the development of media relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment