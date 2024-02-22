PM, Omani Commerce Minister Talk Ties, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) - Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday received Omani Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais bin Muhammad Al Yousef, and his accompanying delegation.During the meeting attended by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Shamali, Minister of Investment, Khulud Saqqaf, and Omani Ambassador to Jordan, Fahd bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ajili, PM lauded the "close, historic" bilateral relations.Khasawneh noted importance of building on outcomes of the recent visit made by His Majesty King Abdullah II to Oman and his meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to expand cooperation horizons and achieve common interests.He also praised efforts of the Jordanian-Omani working team that is following up on the visit's outcomes to turn them into agreements for a number of important areas.The PM affirmed Jordan's welcome of Omani investments, voicing aspiration that Jordan becomes an investment destination for Oman Investment Fund.Additionally, he reviewed in this regard the legislative and administrative measures taken by the government to regulate Jordan's investment environment, which granted multiple incentives to stimulate investment as a basic driver of economic growth that is considered one of the key goals of Economic Modernization Vision.Meanwhile, the Omani minister expressed appreciation for Jordan's "firm and deep-rooted" positions over the decades, expressing pride in the "historic and brotherly" relations.He stressed joint keenness to strengthen and develop ties in various fields, based on directives of the two countries' wise leaderships during the recent visit made by His Majesty King Abdullah II to Oman.Al Yousef also hailed the Kingdom's economic steps in recent years, most notably launch of the Economic Modernization Vision and its "clear" goals and "serious" steps to attract investment and provide job opportunities.The Omani minister referred to the multiple commonalities and integration frameworks that can be worked on to serve common interests, pointing out that his visit to Jordan featured visits to major companies and public and private entities to take advantage of the available opportunities.