Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi, One Juvenile Held

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) A 30-year-old man succumbed to injuries during treatment after he was allegedly stabbed by a group of boys in outer Delhi, the police said on Thursday, adding they have apprehended one juvenile in connection with the incident while a manhunt has been initiated to nab others who are on the run.

The deceased was identified Manoj a.k.a Monu, a resident of Sultanpuri.

According to the police, on Wednesday, at around 9.30 p.m., the police was informed about a man being stabbed in the abdomen by two pedestrians near Bank of Baroda, Harijan Basti, Sultanpuri.

"A police team immediately responded and upon arrival at the spot, they found that the injured man had already been transported to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram.

Subsequently, the investigating officer arrived at the hospital where Manoj was undergoing treatment for stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

"A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered, and a probe was initiated," said the DCP.

At 6.46 a.m., the hospital informed the police that Manoj had succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

"Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added to the case," said Chiram.

The victim's father told the police that while he was taking his son to the hospital, Manoj's friend Deepak told him that three to four persons had stabbed Manoj.

"One juvenile has been apprehended, and efforts are underway to trace the other co-accused. The crime scene was examined by the Mobile Crime Team, leading to the recovery of two knives," said the DCP.