Mizoram Govt Calls For Promoting Traditional Attires During Chapchar Kut Festival

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Feb 22 (IANS) The Mizoram government has urged the people, including government employees, to promote traditional attires by wearing them from February 26 to 29 for the 'Chapchar Kut' festivities in the state, officials said here on Thursday.

The officials said the General Administration Department in a notification has requested all sections of people to promote traditional attires by wearing of them during the Chapchar Kut festive period.

The notification said that Chapchar Kut will be celebrated throughout the state on March 1.

“As this festival promotes cultural values and traditions of Mizos, all employees under the government of Mizoram and other bodies under the state government are requested to wear Mizo traditional dress to offices from February 26 to 29,” the notification read.

All the administrative heads and heads of departments are requested to bring this to the notice of the officials and employees under their respective departments, the notification said.

Chapchar Kut is one of the most important spring festivals in the Mizo society.

After the clearing of the forests for 'jhum' cultivation (slash and burn method of farming), this festival is celebrated with great fervour by the people of Mizoram.

People dressed in bright costumes with attractive head gears sing, dance and make merry during the festival, which is normally celebrated during the first week of March every year.