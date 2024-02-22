Gym Bag Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Growth, Trends Analysis & Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Gym Bag Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on gym bag market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.



The global gym bag market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during 2024-2032 .

Gym Bag Market Overview:

A gym bag is a specialized carrying solution designed to meet the needs of individuals engaging in fitness and athletic activities. It is engineered to store essentials such as athletic wear, sneakers, water bottles, and personal hygiene items conveniently and organized. It often comes with specialized compartments, moisture-resistant linings, and durable materials meant to withstand frequent use's wear and tear. They are an indispensable accessory in today's health-conscious world, commonly used by fitness enthusiasts, professional athletes, and individuals with an active lifestyle. With the rise in awareness of the importance of regular exercise and well-being, gym bags have moved beyond being just a functional item to a fashion statement, expanding their market appeal.

Gym Bag Market Trends:

The global gym bag market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing awareness about the benefits of physical fitness. This is leading to higher gym memberships and participation in sports activities, thereby creating a demand for gym bags. Additionally, the advent of stylish, multifunctional gym bags that cater to both utilitarian and aesthetic needs is attracting a broader consumer base. In addition, brands are now incorporating smart features such as built-in USB chargers, shoe compartments, and waterproof sections for wet clothes, which add value to the product. Apart from this, there is a growing trend in the customization of gym bags, allowing consumers to choose designs that reflect their personal style. E-commerce platforms are also playing a vital role in market expansion, providing consumers with a wide range of options at competitive prices. Moreover, sustainability has emerged as a key trend, with manufacturers increasingly opting for eco-friendly materials in response to consumer demand for sustainable products.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:



Adidas AG

Dakine IP Holdings LP

Everlast Worldwide Inc. (Frasers Group plc)

Harissons Bags

Herschel Supply Company

M&T Printing Group

Nike Inc.

Puma SE

TotebagFactory Under Armour Inc.

Gym Bag Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Duffle Bags

Drawstring Bags Others

Breakup by Gender:



Men

Women Kids

Breakup by Material Type:



Leather Gym Bag

Canvas Gym Bag

Nylon Gym Bag Polyester Gym Bag

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

