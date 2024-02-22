(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) : PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, is delighted to confirm that sales of Philips MediaSuite TVs surpassed 500,000 during the week of ISE 2024, with the world’s leading hotel groups continuing to switch to the industry's most advanced, Chromecast built-in™ and Netflix ready entertainment solution designed exclusively for guest room experiences.



This momentous milestone – which has exceeded PPDS’ own ambitious internal targets – arrives less than five years after Philips MediaSuite, hailed as the most advanced hotel TV solution of its kind, was first introduced to the hospitality industry, bringing in a new era of home-from-home functionality, and transforming the perception of hotel TVs.



Designed to put guests in control of their viewing experiences, Philips MediaSuite (available in models sized from 19”-75”) launched in EMEA in 2019 and in North America and APAC in 2021, quickly becoming the brand of choice for some of the world’s most prestigious and recognised hotel groups. Today, PPDS has regional and international supplier agreements with Accor, B&B Hotels, Best Western, Choice, Four Seasons, IHG, Louvre, Marriott, Radisson, and Wyndham, to name just a few.



A new standard set

Speaking from the Philips booth at ISE when the 500,000th MediaSuite sale was made, Jeroen Verhaeghe, Global Business Development Director for Hospitality at PPDS, and the innovator behind Philips MediaSuite, commented: “Philips MediaSuite was inspired by personal experience. Hotel TVs had lost their appeal. They simply weren’t keeping pace with modern day viewing habits, forcing guests to watch their content through their mobile devices rather than on the big screen. That is certainly not the case in the half million plus rooms now hosting Philips MediaSuite, bringing home-from-home entertainment options streaming in for guests, reforming perceptions of hotel TVs, and creating new possibilities and efficiencies for hotels, too.”



Tuning into a new era of TVs

Offering a seamless transition between home and the hotel room, Philips MediaSuite remains the only hospitality TV to feature Chromecast built-in™, with access to the Google Play store and Netflix ready functionality. Guests can access and cast their content from their preferred accounts (including Apple TV+, DAZN, Disney+, Prime, YouTube™, and more) directly onto the TV using their own personal device – whatever their mobile operating system – as they would at home, with no additional wires, dongles, or reoccurring equipment fees for the hotel.



With Chromecast built-in™, security is also enhanced, with no additional external hardware and therefore zero risk of its theft – a feature exclusive to Philips MediaSuite and the recently launched Philips Hospitality TV 4500 Series – while all customer data is automatically deleted upon check-out, removing timely and costly manual wiping and giving guests total peace of mind.



With PPDS remaining committed to its Android technology, Philips MediaSuite also brings significant back end control and management capabilities, plus a raft of cost saving opportunities. PPDS’ unique ‘Extended Lifetime’ promise means Philips MediaSuite TVs improve with age, with regular software updates adding the latest features and app updates found on the newest models. This helps hoteliers to maximise their investment and maintain consistency in all rooms, while reducing unnecessary upgrades and electronic waste, supporting their sustainability goals.



TVs can be managed entirely remotely, ensuring optimum performance in every room, with personalised messaging, customer feedback (including surveys), and even room service, achievable on a per room or collective scale, including internationally.



‘Sounds’ too good to be true

The introduction in September 2023 of the Philips Professional Soundbar brings an elevated home-from-home cinema experience for guests enjoying music, movies and more on Philips MediaSuite TVs.



Continuing PPDS’ accelerated ‘total solutions’ strategy, the pairing delivers the industry’s ultimate audiovisual experience, transforming hotel guest rooms into highly immersive cinematic experiences and crystal clear performance, immersing guests even deeper into the action.



Jeroen continued: “By working with our specialist team of experts, together with the unrivalled manufacturing power of our mother company, TPV, and our incredible partners, we are committed to delivering the many world-first features and functions on this state-of-the-art, all inclusive, and ever evolving solution. Android, Chromecast built-in, and all the streaming opportunities will continue to be a part of this incredible story.



“We couldn’t be more pleased with the response from the market. And we’re not standing still, either. With news such as the addition of DAZN – only available for hospitality on Philips MediaSuite TVs – and more to come, we are continuing to bring world-first, complementary solutions that add even more value for our hospitality customers. And we thank them all for choosing Philips, positioning our hospitality TVs as the brand of choice for advanced guest entertainment and experiences.”





