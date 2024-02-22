Fruitcore Robotics And Schunk Launch New Solution Kit Part Separation With 2D Grasping Kit Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) With the new Solution Kit Part Separation with 2D Grasping Kit, the partners fruitcore robotics and Schunk present an efficient and powerful solution for the fast and flexible automation of separation processes.

The automation module sets a new standard for the vision-based separation of non-layered workpieces.

The Solution Kits from fruitcore robotics offer industrial companies flexible and economical automation without a great deal of effort or training.

Especially tailored to production scenarios such as machine tending and part separation, the automation modules contain all the components required for the respective application.

The fully coordinated and validated Solution Kits ensure rapid project planning and implementation without the need for in-depth consideration of safety issues or extensive cost calculations.

