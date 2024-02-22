Omani Amb. Congratulates Kuwait On Nat'l Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Omani Ambassador in Kuwait Saleh Al-Kharousi on Thursday extended his congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as the Kuwaiti government and people on the occasion of the country's national and liberation days.
The ambassador expressed these kind sentiments in a press statement to KUNA, in which he also wished Kuwait further progress and prosperity, everlasting security and stability, and for the state to achieve aspiration of its people.
Ambassador Al-Kharousi hailed the growth of the exceptional Kuwaiti-Omani relations embodied most recently by His Highness the Amir's state visit to Oman.
Al-Kharousi dubbed His Highness the Amir's attendance of Al-Duqm refinery inauguration an affirmation of the sturdy ties between both sides, a testament to the fruitful economic cooperation and multifaceted collaboration contributing to a more thriving future for both nations. (end)
aai
MENAFN22022024000071011013ID1107884571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.