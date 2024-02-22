Omani Amb. Congratulates Kuwait On Nat'l Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Omani Ambassador in Kuwait Saleh Al-Kharousi on Thursday extended his congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as the Kuwaiti government and people on the occasion of the country's national and liberation days.

The ambassador expressed these kind sentiments in a press statement to KUNA, in which he also wished Kuwait further progress and prosperity, everlasting security and stability, and for the state to achieve aspiration of its people.

Ambassador Al-Kharousi hailed the growth of the exceptional Kuwaiti-Omani relations embodied most recently by His Highness the Amir's state visit to Oman.

Al-Kharousi dubbed His Highness the Amir's attendance of Al-Duqm refinery inauguration an affirmation of the sturdy ties between both sides, a testament to the fruitful economic cooperation and multifaceted collaboration contributing to a more thriving future for both nations. (end)

aai









