Dwayne Johnson Is Producing Film Based On Wrestler Ric Flair’S Flamboyant Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is producing a film based on the life of his wrestling hero Ric Flair, and considers it a“personal” project.
Johnson said on X on:“WOO! As a wild kid, who grew up in the wild world of professional wrestling, I idolised, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair. He was one of my heroes. And once I broke into the wrestling business and began to spill my own sweat and blood in arenas across America – my reverence for Ric turned to great respect.
“Because I realised just how rare and almost impossible it is to truly disrupt the wrestling business, and truly change the game – and that's exactly what Ric Flair did.”
He added that Ric Flair had a relentless passion to be the greatest of all time.
“But with achieving that GOAT status – he also sacrificed it all and paid a heavy price.“And lived to tell the story. I've known Ric since I was 8 years old when he and my dad, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson were wrestling together in the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) This project is personal for me and we at @sevenbucksprod and #KevinMischer films can't wait to tell his unbelievable story.”
Johnson, who used the moniker 'The Rock' for wrestling, signed off saying:“As always, 'Thank you for the house, Ric' – people's champ #TheRicFlairStory #SevenBucksProds #MischerFilms #Woo.”
TheWrap revealed Dwayne had joined the production as producer, reports co.
One of the most celebrated professional wrestlers of all time, with a career spanning more than 50 years and virtually every major wrestling federation around the world, Flair is famed as a 16-time world champion and the first wrestler to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.
