LS Polls And Nyay Yatra: Raj Cong Leaders On 2-Day Tour To 3 Constituencies

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 22 (IANS) Veteran Congress leaders in Rajasthan have started a two-day tour to hold dialogues with party workers and review preparations for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, said Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary and Spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi on Thursday.

Rajasthan PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra, AICC in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully will visit Dausa, Bharatpur and Dholpur during the two day programme and discuss five Nyay (youth, farmers, women, workers, participation) issues with Congress leaders and workers.

On Thursday afternoon, workers will participate in the programme at the Shri Ram Mandir located on Gupteshwar Road in Dausa Lok Sabha constituency and on Friday, workers will participate in the dialogue program to be organised at Mahatma Gandhi Veterinary College in Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency.

“We will talk to Congress leaders, workers and public representatives and get their feedback. We will also give instructions for preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said Chaturvedi.

The Congressmen present at the conference will be provided programme details for the preparations of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.

Chaturvedi said that on Friday evening Dotasra, Randhawa and Jully will reach Dholpur and take stock of the preparations for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, its possible route and programs.