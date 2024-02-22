Students Attend Sri Lanka's Cabinet Meeting For The First Time

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A group of students briefly attended Sri Lanka's Cabinet meeting for the first time, Monday.

The inaugural session of the Student Parliament of Mahamaya Balika Vidyalaya, Kadawatha was held at the Presidential Secretariat.

Following this, the students had an opportunity for a cordial interaction with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The President invited the children to the Cabinet chamber within the Presidential Secretariat and provided them with an overview of the Cabinet, its structure, and functions.

The President's media division said that it marked a significant occasion as the school children engaged in discussion with the President, who presides over the Cabinet, where crucial national decisions are made.

Additionally, the President briefed the female students occupying ministerial roles in the Student Parliament about the duties, tasks, and responsibilities of the Cabinet.

Furthermore, the President emphasized the importance of fostering a strong understanding of the governmental system among the nation's future generations. (Colombo Gazette)