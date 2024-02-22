One Person Injured In Shooting Near Colombo Prison

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) One person was injured in a shooting incident near the Colombo prison in Borella.
The Police said a 38-year-old person sustained injuries in the shooting incident.
According to the Police, the man had been released on bail from prison.
The injured man is receiving treatment in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)
