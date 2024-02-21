Asko Style Series Laundry Solutions By Hafele

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Hafele's ASKO Luxury Appliances are the perfect balance between state-of-the-art technology and elegance. Attention to detail is what sets ASKO appliances apart. Be it design or functionality, a careful consideration to every detail in these appliances elevates the user experience and leaves a long-lasting impact.



Hafele's Asko Style Series Laundry Solutions



The Style series from ASKO encompasses the entire range of laundry care solutions which includes washing machines, tumble dryers, drying cabinets and hidden helpers. These appliances have a full-size front panel made from a single piece of solid steel that surrounds the stylish horizontally brushed aluminum panel. The front panel, display and other visible components boast a perfect fit and finish and the full colour high-definition TFT display provides the best possible overview of the available functions and modes, without compromise. Laden with advanced technologies, the style series laundry solutions exude style, sophistication and operational perfection.



Join us at Indiawood 2024, as we showcase our new product introductions and, to experience our new brand claim“ Maximising the value of space together ”. Discover our extensive product offering that exudes multi-functionality, enhances aesthetics, boosts convenience and adds value to your overall interior space.



Visit us :

From : 22nd to 26th February 2024

At : The Hafele Booth (Hall no. 5, booth no. Q102), INDIAWOOD Exhibition, Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru





Log onto to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: .

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: ... .





About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs - from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.