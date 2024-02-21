US Foundation Participates In Demining Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
The USA Stirling Foundation is closely involved in demining
operations in de-occupied areas and supports them.
According to Azernews , this was announced in a
meeting between the Acting Chairman of the State Committee for Work
with Religious Associations, Seyyad Salahli, and Edward Rowe, the
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of the United States
representative, executive director of the Stirling Foundation.
Seyyad Salahli emphasised that the support of the foundation is
highly appreciated in Azerbaijan.
At the meeting, he spoke about the tolerance, traditions, and
multiculturalism of the Azerbaijani people and the importance that
President Ilham Aliyev attaches to the principle of interreligious
harmony and equality among religious denominations.
The deputy chairman of the State Committee noted that consistent
measures are being taken to support the activities of 994 religious
communities, 37 of which are non-Islamic.
All denominations are taken into account without distinction in
the construction, reconstruction, and repair of religious places of
worship, in addition to providing financial assistance to religious
communities in Azerbaijan.
He emphasized that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, pays
special attention to the restoration of churches and temples, along
with historical and religious monuments and mosques, which were
vandalized by Armenia.
The representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day
Saints of the USA, the executive director of the Stirling
Foundation, Edward Roe, said that interreligious dialogue and
cooperation in Azerbaijan are very valuable.
