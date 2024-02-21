US Foundation Participates In Demining Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The USA Stirling Foundation is closely involved in demining operations in de-occupied areas and supports them.

According to Azernews , this was announced in a meeting between the Acting Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations, Seyyad Salahli, and Edward Rowe, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of the United States representative, executive director of the Stirling Foundation.

Seyyad Salahli emphasised that the support of the foundation is highly appreciated in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, he spoke about the tolerance, traditions, and multiculturalism of the Azerbaijani people and the importance that President Ilham Aliyev attaches to the principle of interreligious harmony and equality among religious denominations.

The deputy chairman of the State Committee noted that consistent measures are being taken to support the activities of 994 religious communities, 37 of which are non-Islamic.

All denominations are taken into account without distinction in the construction, reconstruction, and repair of religious places of worship, in addition to providing financial assistance to religious communities in Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, pays special attention to the restoration of churches and temples, along with historical and religious monuments and mosques, which were vandalized by Armenia.

The representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of the USA, the executive director of the Stirling Foundation, Edward Roe, said that interreligious dialogue and cooperation in Azerbaijan are very valuable.