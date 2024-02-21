LENA Network Announces Launch Of $CANDY Token IFO, Securing $1.5M For Gamefi NFT Ecosystem Development

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / LENA Network, a leading GameFi NFT decentralized application within a prominent ecosystem, is excited to announce the forthcoming Initial Farm Offering (IFO) of its $CANDY token. This development marks a significant milestone for LENA Network, underscoring its dedication to advancing permissionless DeFi innovation.

In a significant boost, LENA Network has successfully raised $1.5 million in private funding, reinforcing confidence in its vision and potential for reshaping the DeFi landscape with its innovative permissionless platform.

Achievements and Ecosystem Growth

LENA Network has reached critical milestones, including completing two testnet programs with over 175,000 participants, affirming its status as a top dApp within its ecosystem.

The $CANDY token IFO opens avenues for exceptional Web3.0 liquidity, providing token holders with a strategic advantage. As the digital asset demand escalates, $CANDY holders can utilize LENA's platform for essential liquidity activities such as lending, borrowing, participating in GameFi asset auctions, and exploring a cross-buy environment.

NFT Auction Platform Innovation and Strategic Outlook

LENA Network introduces a pioneering auction platform for NFTs, facilitating connections among enthusiasts, fostering community growth, and generating economic opportunities in a permissionless manner. The platform will feature an array of prestigious NFTs, offering unique borrowing opportunities upon the launch of LENA Network's Mainnet.

Empowerment through $CANDY Token Launch

The introduction of $CANDY places token holders at the digital economy's forefront, enabling them to maximize their potential within LENA Network's ecosystem. Moreover, $CANDY token holders will benefit from future conversion opportunities to $LENA, enhancing token utility, including revenue sharing.

Fair Launch Details and Community Engagement

The $CANDY token launch reflects LENA Network's gratitude towards its community and testnet participants. The Fair Launch is structured into three phases, each designed to offer distinct benefits and access levels to participants.

LENA Network invites the community to follow official channels and join the conversation on Telegram to stay informed and secure against potential scams.

For further information on LENA Network and the $CANDY Fair Launch, please visit the official website or contact the team directly.

About LENA Network:

LENA Network is set to revolutionize the GameFi NFT sector as part of the Blast ecosystem, evolving from its NFT collateralized lending origins to unveil a decentralized auction platform. This platform aims to bridge Ethereum with the ecosystem, promoting asset liquidity and fostering innovation.

For more details, visit LENA Network's official channels:

Disclaimer: This release is for informational purposes only and not intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. Conduct due diligence and consult with a professional advisor before engaging in investment activities.

